Todd A. Mills, a father, grandfather, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away on May 21, 2023, at the age of 67, in his hometown of Viroqua. Todd was born on May 17, 1956, in Viroqua.

He is survived by his sister, Tina Peterson and her husband, Bob; his brother, Scott Mills; his daughters: Andrea Oppermann and her husband, Mark; Laura and her husband, Rafael, and Jennifer White; as well as his grandchildren: Rachael, Logan, Andrew, Robert, and Mia. Todd was preceded in death by his brother, Kurt Mills, his father, Keith Mills, and his mother, Bonnie Mills.

Todd attended Viroqua High School and later pursued a successful career as a skilled welder. He was highly regarded for his strong work ethic, sense of responsibility, and unwavering integrity.

During his leisure time, Todd found solace in his passion for the great outdoors. He delighted in riding his beloved Harley and took pleasure in fishing and golfing.

As a doting grandfather, Todd shared his love for adventure with his grandchildren, creating precious memories that will be cherished forever. He also treasured the time spent with his sister and brother.

As we gather to honor and celebrate Todd’s life, let us hold onto the joy and love he brought into our lives. His presence will be deeply missed, and his memory will be cherished always.

A casual visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Todd will be laid to rest at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.