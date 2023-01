LA CROSSE — Todd Christopher Larson, 53, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, in his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Winona VFW, 203 E. Third St., Winona, Minn. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.