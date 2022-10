HOLMEN — Todd Hugh “Churchy” Church, age 56, of Holmen, Wis., passed away on September 28, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Champions Riverside Resort, W16751 Pow Wow Ln, Galesville, WI 54630. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.