CHIPPEWA FALLS — Todd J. Andringa, 63, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died at Care Partners Memory Care of Altoona on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from complications of frontal temporal dementia.

Todd was born May 24, 1959, in Wausau, the son of Robert and Delores (Kemps) Andringa. He was raised in Rib Mountain. He attended Rib Mountain Grade School and Wausau West High School (1977).

On May 4, 1979, Todd married Cherie Brown at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau. He was an electrical hardware engineer for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise for 35 years. Todd was a member of St. Charles Church.

Todd enjoyed creating their beautiful home; he was a great carpenter and landscaper. He enjoyed his family including being a T-Ball coach and Cub Scout cub master. He also enjoyed camping, golfing, pool league, the Green Bay Packers, and loved muscle cars.

Todd is survived by his loving wife, Cherie of 43 years; two sons: Jeremy (Holly) and their children, Alyssa and Hayley, and Steven (Carrie) and their children, Lucy, Molly and Penny; one daughter, Stacey (Mike) Schliesmann of Zionsville, Indiana, and their children, Eli and Chloe; his mother, Delores Andringa of Wausau; four brothers: Mike (June) of Plano, Texas, Rick (Karla Dombrowski) of Wausau, Pete (Miki) of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, and Robert “Rob” (Carolyn) of Mosinee; seven grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Karen (Scott) Schoenfeldt and Georgie Johns; three brothers-in-law: Dave (Cindy) Brown, Greg (Kristy) Brown and Larry (Denise) Brown; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives; and friends.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Robert Andringa; and Carol Bolzak; and one niece, Jessica Andringa.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.