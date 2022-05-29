ONALASKA — Todd "TJ" Jolly, 53 of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home with his wife, Amber, beside him. He was born on March 1, 1969, to Gail and Charles Jolly in Linwood, Calif.

On June 21, 2003, he married Amber Nedland; they shared 19 years of marriage. TJ was a devoted husband and loved spending time with Amber, going on weekend adventures or just visiting with friends and neighbors on his deck, fondly referred to as "Jollywood." He also enjoyed various activities including, camping, karaoke, bowling, volunteering at The Muse Theatre, and riding his mower around the neighborhood to help others with their lawns.

TJ is survived by his loving wife, Amber; their two corgis: Jayde and Honey; his mother, Gail (Ivan) Naber; his sister, Cheryl Jolly; and uncle, Jerry Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Jolly; grandparents: Iris and Audrie Jackson; and uncle, Ken Jackson; and his beloved corgi, Gabby.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at All-Star Lanes and Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601. Followed by Karaoke with Lisa Urban from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.