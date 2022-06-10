Toni Eckelberg

Toni Eckelberg, age 82, of Tomah passed away June 3, 2022 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Tomah. Toni was born October 3, 1939, to Wallace and Charlotte (Fuller) Taylor, who later divorced.

On July 11, 1959, she married Glenn Eckelberg. Together they raised three daughters. They were married 49 years when he passed away.

Toni worked as a data entry operator for many years before retiring from Northwest Data Tech. During her retirement years Toni worked an additional 20 plus years at Oakdale Antique Mall. She also was an antiques dealer, doing business as "Blue Moon Antiques".

In addition to antiques, Toni's other interests included reading, and gardening, especially wildflowers. She was a talented artist, working in clay and enjoyed many years of crafting with her Mother. Toni loved animals, taking in many strays over the years and feeding wildlife and birds.

Toni is survived by her three daughters: Jan (Charles) Claussen of Tomah, Lynn (Dan) Miller of Kendall and Tracy (James) Conner of Warrens; grandchildren: Joseph (Tonna) Claussen and daughter Kira; Shaun (Amanda) Claussen and kids, Todd, Emma and Lily; Cole (Kalli) Dinger and daughters Avery and Carly; Megan (Chris) Drinkwine and daughters Erin and Easton; Nicole (Anthony Martellio) Miller; Jenna Miller and daughter Riley; Barney (Jennifer) Conner and children Willow, Olivia, Barney II, and Paisley; Stacey Conner; Ellen (Jesse Luke) Gallus and children RJ, Kash and LylaJean; and David Roland. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Lea) Pruess along with other family and friends.

Toni was preceded in death by her step-father and mother, Edwin and Charlotte Pruess; her parents-in-law Vern and Nellie Eckelberg; and her husband, Glenn.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com