EAU CLAIRE — Tonya “Toni” Marie Schlageter, age 81, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at her residence in Eau Claire.

Toni was born Aug. 6, 1942, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Arthur and Merida (James) Tangen. Toni attended and graduated from Memorial High School. She married Donald Schlageter on Oct. 26, 1962. Their son, David, was born in 1968.

Toni worked for her parents at Hallie Golf Course until early 1980s, then other various retail businesses, including Dayton’s. Toni loved sewing, with an expertise in quilting. Together, Toni and Don grew beautiful lilies and were active members with the Lily Association. She won various awards for floral and setting arrangements. Toni loved spending time with family and friends. She was full of life and had the unique gift of sharing laughter, thoughtfulness and caring with others. She truly was a special angel to many people.

Toni is survived by her son, David, and daughter-in-law, Mary; and sister, Peggy (Mike) Schulte; step-grandson, John McCrackin, and great step-grandchildren, Charlotte and Duke; and many nieces and nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband, Don; and her parents, Art and Merida.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Rev. Rebecca Holland will officiate. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening (TODAY) at Hulke Family Funeral Home and at the church Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Committal service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.