MAHTOMEDI, MN—Tracee Jean (Rund) Schultz, 48, of Mahtomedi, MN, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2023 after a courageous battle with colorectal cancer.

Tracee was born on September 30, 1974 to Dr. Carroll and Patricia (Larson) Rund in Menomonie, WI. After high school, she attended UW-Stout, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority and graduated with a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

She worked various positions at several hotels around the Twin Cities before finding her niche as a meeting and event planner. It was in that role that she excelled. Tracee loved to travel and meet new people. Her job allowed her to do just that. Her former companies included: Dairy Queen International, Lifetouch, Wolters-Kluwer, and UST Global.

Tracee met Kenneth “Ken” William Schultz during the summer of 2001 at Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka. They were married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony on September 13, 2003. Their first son, Mitchell Thomas, was born on April 11, 2008. Their second son, Nathan William, completed their family of four on November 4, 2010.

Tracee was a gourmet cook and loved to host gatherings. She was definitely the “Hostess with the Mostest”. Always afraid of guests going hungry, Tracee was famous for making (or ordering) way too much food. She also loved to sing, often entertaining family and friends with her amazing vocal renditions of Broadway show tunes.

Tracee is preceded in death by her grandparents: Earl and Eldora Larson, Raymond and Luverne Rund; and her mother-in-law, Barbara Schultz. She is survived by her husband, Ken; sons: Mitchell and Nathan; mother, Patricia Rund; father, Carroll Rund; sister, Trista (James) Higgins; father in-law, Jay Schultz; brother-in-law, Kevin (Lynn) Schultz; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Ronald) Larson; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; cousins; other relatives and countless friends.

She was taken from our lives way too soon and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Lake Elmo Inn Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave. N, Lake Elmo, MN. Individuals may send flowers or donate to a favorite charity in remembrance of Tracee.

