LA CROSSE—Tracey A. Johnson, 65 of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born November 16, 1956, in La Crosse to Michael and Donna (Jones) Mitley.

On December 5, 1992, she married the love of her life, Carl Johnson. The two of them had the deepest of loves and were inseparable. Over the years they enjoyed spending time with loved ones, fishing, motorcycle rides, bus trips and traveling to casinos.

Our mother was selfless, giving, honest, hardworking, and determined. She will be missed dearly by those that loved her. Tracey was a devoted employee at Insty Prints in La Crosse for 27 years until retirement. She was known for gifting many of her printing creations. She was a 1974 graduate of La Crosse Central High School and attended Western Technical College.

Tracey is survived by her husband, Carl; five children: Nicholas (Peggy) West of Sparta, Jamie (Scott) Meyer of La Crosse, Matt (Vicki) West of La Crosse, Andrea (Josh) Grover of Big Bend, WI, and Jaimie (Kevin) Sullivan of Onalaska. She is also survived by her mother, Donna Mitley; siblings: Terry (Bruce) Stussy of La Crosse, Michael (M.J.) Mitley of Stoddard, Holly (David) Stigen of La Crosse and Mark Mitley of La Crosse. Tracey has 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandkids and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Tracey was preceded in death by her father, Michael Mitley; a brother-in-law, John Sheetz as well as other family and friends. We pray they welcomed her with open wings. We dream that she will be taking long walks in heaven with her beloved dog, Arjay.

Respecting Tracey’s wishes, a private family burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com