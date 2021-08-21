BOLINGBROOK, IL—Tracy Shackelford passed away in the Bolingbrook Hospital E.R. on August 8, 2021.

Tracy was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis (MG) 16 years ago, which is a rare auto-immune disorder. Although her symptoms and quality of life deteriorated over time,

Tracy was a very positive, supportive, and inspirational person to family and friends. She always thought of others first, and was a thoughtful, funny, smart, and caring person.

Tracy recently had a position with the Conquer MG Foundation of Illinois (https://www.myastheniagravis.org/), which she was very proud of and helped with online events and a recent fundraiser activity. She also reached out to many other people who had MG, and gave her time, support, love, and advice.

Tracy graduated from University of Wisconsin Madison with a BS and MS in Nuclear Engineering. She worked in the nuclear power industry for 5 years, and then went to school to get certified as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist, which she very much enjoyed doing.

Tracy leaves behind her husband, Michael, and child, Madison. We miss her terribly, and hope that she is now at peace. We leave with this poem by Rupi Kaur, dedicated to Tracy. We love you Tracy and will always remember and miss you forever.