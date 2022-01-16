LA CROSSE — Tracy Sue Kagel, 54, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Becky Goche will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. For a complete obituary, go to www.schumacher-kish.com.