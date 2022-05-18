BLAIR, WI—Our loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa Troy R Todd, 55, of Blair, WI, formerly of Hooper, Utah passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2022.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1966 in Winona, Minnesota to Donald (Skip) Todd and Bernice Burroughs. He was raised a proud farm boy in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He later moved to Utah with his mother where he met the love of his life Cindy Mansfield. They were married a year later on Aug. 30, 1984 and together raised four amazing children.

He enjoyed being outdoors boating, traveling, camping, riding ATV’s and motorcycles and doing everything with his family. They were his world and everyone who met him knew how devoted he was to his family. He was the hardest worker and would do anything to help everyone and anyone that needed something fixed. He prided himself on saving people money any chance he could. He was a great role model and mentor to everyone. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 38 years, Cindy Todd; his children: Travis (Jawna) Todd of Hixton, WI. Tricia ( Rory) Tolman of Hooper, Utah, Tauna (Mike) Kansier of Plainfield, WI, Tyson (Carisa) Todd of Black River Falls, WI; his grandchildren: his pride and joy Breckin, Asher, Hollis, Coleton ( Kenzie), Chailyn, Skyli, Teagun, Aspen, RyLeigh, Austin, Jayni, Brynli, Harli, Stetson, Brayden, Tristen and his first great-grandson Everett, his father Donald ( Skip) Todd of Trempealeau, WI; his siblings: Randy ( Patricia) Todd, Andy ( Tracy) Todd, Shane Burroughs, Brett ( Nikki) Burroughs, Brandon Burroughs, Cindy (Jim) Huber, Tina (Jeremy) Wright, Kristen (Brandon) Nelson, Robert (Bob) Mansfield II and Sandra Anderson, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his mother and best friend Bernice Burroughs, step-father Mick Burroughs, step-mother Nancy Todd, in-laws: Robert ( Bob) and Margaret ( Peggy) Mansfield, both maternal and paternal grandparents.