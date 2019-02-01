Tyler Coyote, 78, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Heritage Manor Elroy (Elroy Health Services) following years of dementia decline, during which he resided at a rural community based home near Viola.
Tyler legally changed his name as an adult. Born Dec. 15, 1940, as David Gale Halverson, he was raised by his maternal aunt, Ruby and husband, Harry Mollet on their farm east of Viroqua. Upon Harry’s death Ruby and David, age 10, moved to Viroqua. David Mollet attended Cook rural and Viroqua High School, graduated in 1959, and joined the Army. Stationed in Korea, he developed air reconnaissance photos of the DMZ and North Korea. In 1962, he entered UW-La Crosse on the GI Bill and married fellow student, Lynn Halverson. They transferred to the University of Hawaii and earned bachelor’s degrees in 1967. David double majored in sociology and geography, with a minor in biology and Lynn majored in library science. They served in the Peace Corps in Kingston, Jamaica. Upon return, they lived in Albuquerque, N.M., and Midwest City, Okla. Divorced in 1980, David moved to Normal, Okla., and to Austin, Texas, in 1984. David took additional college classes and was an avid reader.
In Austin, Tyler monitored kids who were a danger to themselves or others, while in a State of Texas institutional housing facility. Later, juvenile delinquents and gang members became the majority population. Tyler retired in 2000 and moved to his hometown, Viroqua, where he lived quietly. He enjoyed long walks, nature, a healthy vegetarian diet of soups and smoothies, music, movies and study of various topics.
Tyler (aka, David) is survived by his best friend, Paul Granger (friend since childhood) of rural Hillsboro; the Granger family, including Tom Granger of rural Viroqua and their mother, Edith Thompson Granger Marshall, who now has a farm near Hillsboro. Tyler is also survived by paternal half-sister, Beverly Hanson now of Waunakee (formerly of Fitchburg and Madison), Wis.; maternal niece, Theresa (Bohland) Edberg formerly of Galesville; many Hanson relatives, (aunt, cousins).
Tyler (aka, David) is predeceased by his mother, Verla Mae (Halverson) Bohland; aunt, Ruby (Cox) Mollet (who raised David), her husband, Harry Mollet; grandparents, Magnus and Elsie (Cox) Halverson; half-sister, Betty Lou Bohland; as well as many paternal Hanson relatives. The status of half-brother, Donald McKittrick is unknown. Tyler did not know of Beverly, Betty or Donald while growing up.
The Clary Memorial Funeral Home, 26777 Jelland Drive, Richland Center, is assisting arrangements. At Tyler’s request no funeral service will be held. In remembrance a headstone has been placed at Viroqua Cemetery in Vernon, County.