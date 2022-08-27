Tyler James Schlichter

Tyler was born in Beloit, WI to Mark and Jane Schlichter on October 7, 1986. He went to high school at Chippewa Falls High School in Wisconsin and Forest High School in Ocala, where he graduated in 2005. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He later earned his Professional Engineering License in Florida and Electrical Licenses in Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia. He worked as Vice President of Construction at Central Florida Electric of Ocala for nearly twenty years, where he was admired and respected by his peers. He was a true family man and spent most of his free time enjoying his life with his children, wife and extended family. He was well known by his children for being the strongest daddy in the world and being able to throw them up in the air as high as they wanted, as much as they wanted. When he wasn’t working or with family, he was coaching two of his daughters’ soccer teams and cooking up new recipes in the kitchen. He was hardworking and loyal and built the home he resided in with his family. Tyler was the most incredible husband, father, son, brother and friend.