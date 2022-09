WEST SALEM — Tyler John Kendhammer, 32, formerly of West Salem, passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on September 12, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.