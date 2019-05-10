Tyson Reid Morgan Rice

There is a new Saint in Heaven, Kyson Reid Morgan Rice, 3, of Tomah, died Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born Sept. 3, 2015, the pride and joy of his mother, Jessie Rice.
Kyson was a Super Hero in training. He celebrated the little things in life and gave to others unconditionally at such a young age. This sweet caring little boy, whose nickname was “Popeye,” loved to fly with his uncle, John and was fascinated by helicopters. Kyson’s dream was to someday have a helicopter of his own. Although he was shy at first, he became fearless in no time. He loved a good peanut butter (not crunchy though) and jelly and his favorite colors were blue and green. Kyson had a special bond with his cousins, Declan and Garrett and was especially close to his “Nana,” Jolene. Although his life was taken too soon, he has earned his Spiderman wings in Heaven.
He is survived by his loving mother, Jessie; his grandma, Nancy Rice; aunts and uncles, Ashley (James) Smith, Jordan Rice, Tara Eckelberg, Reid (Kat) Rice and Jayce Newman; his great-grandparents, Reuban and Pat Eckelberg; great-aunts and great-uncles, Rhonda (Dean) Burch, Jolene “Nana” (John) Glynn, Chip Eckelberg, Mindy (Chad) Gibson and Kelly Rice. He is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.