Ulla Mion

"A Mother is as special as a new day".

By Sebastian, on Mom's birthday, July 5, 1988.

Loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Ulla was born July 5, 1942, in Kothen/Anhalt (former East Germany) to Fritz and Maria (Rohlfing) Schulz, whom both preceded her in death. Her twin brother, Robert, and her younger brother, Peter, both also preceded her in death. Ulla was united in marriage in Great Falls, MT to Joseph Edward Mion of Black Eagle, Montana on January 5, 1973. They have one son, Sebastian (Jill), and a grandson, Rocco Guiseppe.

Most of her working life was in Nursing. She entered, trained for, and practiced in this professional field in Germany and Switzerland. Subsequently she applied for and passed the Nursing Board examinations in Montana and in Colorado and continued her profession. Ulla and Joseph moved to Tomah, WI in 1984, where she took up picture framing and then opened her own business. She retired in 2006.

On April 18, 2023, the Wisconsin Nurse Honor Guard held a brief ceremony honoring Nurses and presented her with the Florence Nightingale Lamp and a white rose, symbolic of the nursing profession. At her request, no showing or service will be held. A private family service will take place at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home. Ulla passed away April 19, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com