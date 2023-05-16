CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ursula W. Brown, 99, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Dove Healthcare West on Monday, May 1, 2023, with her family by her side.

Ursula was born in Germany to Carl and Olga (Block) Kopischke on May 20, 1923. With her family, she came to the U.S. through Ellis Island in 1925 and moved to Minneapolis, where she was raised. Ursula graduated from South High School in 1942.

She worked at the St. Paul Airport as a riveter redoing planes for the war effort. She later attended the College of Commerce, where she received her lab technician degree and was employed in a physician’s office in Minneapolis.

On Aug. 31, 1949, Ursula was united in marriage to Dr. Frank Brown. Later that year, they moved to Chippewa Falls, where she has since resided.

Ursula is survived by her daughter, Julie (Scott) Turner of Eau Claire; sons: Tom (Constance) Brown of Olalla, Washington, and Greg (Donna) Brown of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Ryan (Sara Fox) Brown, Sarah (Giles) Wrench, Matthew (Kate) Brown, Katie Turner, Amanda (Andy) Hammer, and Adam Turner; great-grandchildren: Arlen and Jack Brown; along with many other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dr. Frank Brown, in 2003; and brothers: Kurt and Carl Kopischke.

Donations to Dove Healthcare Community Foundations are appreciated. For nine years, Dove Healthcare provided outstanding care for Ursula and the family honors their dedicated care.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.