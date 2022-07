Vail V. Steele, 43, of La Crosse/Genoa and Chicago passed away July 3, 2022. Vail passed on peacefully at his home, of natural causes. A viewing will take place Sunday July 10, 2022. at Vosseteig Funeral Home, Viroqua. A celebration of Vail’s life will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 23, 2022, at Church Of Good Shepherd, 5700 South Prairie, Chicago, IL 60637. To view his obituary in its entirety, please visit Vosseteig Funeral Homes web page at www.vossfh.com.