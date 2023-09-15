TOMAH—Valetta Ann Jensen, age 78, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at Liberty Village in Tomah. She was born June 21, 1945, to Floyd and Mabel (Sullivan) Bloor in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. She grew up helping on her Grandma Edna Sullivan’s farm in Cook Creek and attended elementary school in Ontario from age 5 until high school. Val was a 1963 graduate of Brookwood High School and then attended vocational school in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

While in La Crosse, she met her future husband, Donald Lee Jensen. They were united in marriage on April 24, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Church in Mt. Tabor, WI. Together they lived in Aurora, IL for five years before settling in Oswego, IL where they shared many wonderful memories together. Val and Don were best friends and spent many happy years together. She enjoyed her church activities, traveling, family get togethers and campouts. They lived in the Lynwood subdivision in Oswego where she made many friends and memories with their wonderful neighbors, including Ray and Sophie Torres and Bob and Patty Cline. While living in Oswego, she was employed by the Church of the Good Shepherd, Metropolitan Life and lastly, Dreyer Clinic.

Val was known for her unwavering faith and dedication to her community. She was an active member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Oswego. When she later moved to Tomah, she found a new spiritual home at the Queen of the Apostles Catholic Parish. Her faith was a beacon of light that shone brightly, touching everyone she met.

Val was a devoted mother to her two children, Douglas and Robin. Her love for them was immeasurable, and she dedicated her life to their happiness and well-being. Through her actions, she taught them the importance of faith, respect, and love for others. She was always very involved in her children’s activities, as well as spending time with her grandsons, Jacob and Jackson.

She is survived by her children, Robin (David) Olson and Douglas (Cecilia) Jensen, grandchildren, Jacob Donald Jensen and Jackson Lee Jensen, brothers, Bill (Nancy) Bloor of Mt. Tabor, WI, and Steve (Wanda) Bloor of Hillsboro, WI, sisters, Maxine Ratajczyk of Tomah, WI, Patty Stanek of Waunakee, WI, Sherry (Larry) Clark of Hillsboro, WI, and Myra (Chris) Anderson of Tomah, WI, brother-in-law, Gerald (Linda) Jensen, sister-in-law, Sue Ann (James) Tracy, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mabel, her husband, Donald, brothers, Ron Bloor, Tom Bloor and Michael Bloor, brothers-in-law, Don Ratajczyk and Bernard Stanek, sisters-in-law, Odette Bloor and Pat Bloor, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kermit and Eloise Jensen.

Val and her family would like to thank the staff at Close to Home for her care earlier in her illness. They would like to thank all the staff at Liberty Village and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care the last three months of her life. You made this time so special and made her smile all the time.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Mt. Tabor, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Family and friends are also invited for visitation Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, family is requesting a donation made in her name to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research.

A Celebration of Val’s life will also be held in Oswego, IL at a later date.

