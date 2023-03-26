WEST SALEM — Valgean Ardell Anderson, 92, of West Salem, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in West Salem. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.