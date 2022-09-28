Valrie Jane Sloan, 85, passed away peacefully to Heaven on September 24, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. She was born November 28, 1936 to Henry and Bertha Marohn. She Married Glen Sloan on June 16, 1956. They had six children, Roger, Arlan, Carol, Marvin, Karen and Steve Sloan. They lived most of their lives on 1234 Wilson Street.

Valrie was first a Child of God. She loved her Lord and Saviour and built faith in her children. She loved to bake and cook. She was a Gardener and a brillant Seamstress and loved to do Upholstering.

Valrie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bertha Marohn; husband, Glen Sloan; her daughter, Karen Murry (Mike); her daughter-in-law, Beth Sloan (Roger) and her brothers: Lavern, Merlin and Lucien, as well as her sister, Ardis Canfield.

She is survived by her children: Roger Sloan, of Schofield, WI, Arlan Sloan (Kathryn) of the Twin Cities, Minnesota, Carol Gumm, (Rev.Emeritus, Thomas Gumm ) of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Marvin Sloan, (Julie) of Onalaska, WI, Steve Sloan, of New Berlin, Wisconsin. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be September 30, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1201 Avon Street, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Service will begin promptly at 11 am at the church. A luncheon will be held immediately following services at Immanuel Lutheran School, and Interment after the lunch at Morman Coulee Cemetery in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Luther High School and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.