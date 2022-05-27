TOMAH—Vaughn B. Wolford, age 84, of Tomah, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. He was born on April 9, 1938 to Vaughn and Hazel (Hansen) Wolford in Tomah. Vaughn proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Vaughn served as a sergeant on the Tomah Police force for many years.

He is survived by his sisters: Lavonne Thom, Wanda (David) Cline, and Louise (Kurt) Olson; along with many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Hazel; wife, Judith Wolford; two sons: Jason and Jared Wolford; and a brother-in-law, John “Jack” Thom.

Private Graveside Services will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah.