ONALASKA — Vera Elizabeth (Bell) Sanders, age 73, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. A special thank you to her husband and our dad for taking exceptional care of her. Because of him, she was able to remain at home until her death.
There will be a celebration of life at the Onalaska Park at shelter #1 on May 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
