ONALASKA — Vera Elizabeth (Bell) Sanders, age 73 of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. There will be a Celebration of Her Life at the Onalaska Park (Rowe Park) 710 Hilltopper Drive, Onalaska, Shelter #1, May 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.