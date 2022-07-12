Vere V. Vance, 83, lived a life full of love and adventure that ended on July 7, 2022, following a battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Vere was born on September 13, 1938, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Clair and Gretchen Vance. He was the oldest of five children. After high school, Vere enlisted in the Navy and spent a tour of duty during which he defended the country, smoked cigarettes, and taste-tested several varieties of rum. Professionally, Vere worked as a probation and parole agent and as a professor of social work at UW-La Crosse, but his true passion was farming. Vere was most happy atop a tractor on a small hobby farm where he maintained a wide range of livestock, countless farm implements, and a massive garden.

Vere and his wife, LaDonna, were high school sweethearts. The couple married in 1962 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before Vere’s death. The couple raised two children who were a source of great pride for Vere. In addition, his three grandchildren provided countless opportunities for Vere to brag to family, friends, and strangers. Vere and Donna prioritized travel during their retirement and managed to tour the world while making a lifetime full of fun memories. Throughout his illness, Vere rarely missed a daily walk with his two portly bulldogs who brought him great comfort. Vere’s family and friends will remember his quick wit, his knack for storytelling, and more than a few inappropriate jokes that made us all laugh.

Vere’s family is grateful for the many dedicated, kind and capable caregivers from Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI who helped him on his final adventure.

Vere is survived by his wife, LaDonna (McFarland); daughter, Vicki (Scott May) of Lyme, NH; son, Vaugh of Fitchburg, WI; his grandchildren, Spencer, Elsa, and Connor; his brother, Dean (Sharon) of Naperville, IL; and nephews, Eric (Melissa) and Justin. Vere was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn; and two infant sisters, Vickie and Nancy of Red Wing, MN.

Vere loved a good party but insisted that he not have a typical funeral or visitation. Vere requested that friends support Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg or the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory.

