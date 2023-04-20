LA CROSSE—Verlaine Ann Parcher, 82, of La Crosse, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 peacefully at her home. She was born in New London, WI on April 20, 1940. She married John L. Parcher on June 12, 1960 and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2011.

She is survived by 18 children; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two brothers and one sister.

Private family services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery.

