VIROQUA—Verle Cansey Erickson, age 81, of Viroqua passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. He was born in Sparta on October 10, 1941, to the late Cansey and Ada Erickson. Verle graduated from Cashton High School in 1959.

He had a natural aptitude for electronics and studied at DeVry Technical. In 1964, he started his career as a radio engineer and announcer at Viroqua’s WVRQ. He hosted a popular country music show for many years. During this time, Verle also started a home business selling, installing, and repairing CBs, scanners, and TVs. In 1982, he began working as a security guard at Dairyland Power in Genoa until his retirement 30 plus years later.

In 1969, Verle married Beverly Wang and to this union two children were born, David and Dana.

Verle is survived by his wife, Beverly; children: David (Jennifer) and Dana Erickson (Nicole Kern); grandchildren: Chelsie Hoff, Taylor (Katelyn) Hedrick, and Elle Erickson; and great-grandchildren: Avery and Rory.

A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Verle was laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery.

