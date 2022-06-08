Verlin L. Glick

VIROQUA - Verlin L. Glick, age 92, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born July 17, 1929, in Richland County, Wisconsin to Archie and Lenna (Parker) Glick.

Verlin served in the U.S. Army from 1950 - 1952. He married Lorraine Marshall on April 18, 1951. After his discharge from the Army, the couple took up residence in Bosstown, WI and later moved to West Prairie, Wisconsin where they ran the West Prairie Cheese Factory from 1956 until retiring in 1986. Verlin loved spending time with family, playing music, camping, and fishing. He was known to carry peppermints to hand out to those he came in contact with. He was affectionately known to many as the "Candy man". Verlin was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He touched the lives of everyone that knew him.

Verlin is survived by a son, Dennis Glick; three grandchildren: Amber (Nate) Scholten of Rhinelander, WI, Emily (Joe) Powers of Holmen, WI, and Garrett (Katrina) Glick of Trempealeau, WI; nine great-grandchildren: Liam and Nolan Scholten, Sloane, Paisley and Josie Powers, Gage, Blakelee, Breklyn and Baker Glick; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Verlin was preceded in death by his mother; and father; his wife, Lorraine; and daughter-in-law, Rhenea (Stalsberg) Glick.

A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Believer's Fellowship Church. Friends called on the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Military rites were by Jacobson-Olson American Legion Post No. 138, Running-Johnson-Ray VFW Post No. 3032, and the United States Army Honor Guard. Burial will take place at a later date.

