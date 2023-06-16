TOMAH—Verlyn H. Kimpton, 69, of Tomah on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, left this earthly world to reunite with his parents and his grandchild in heaven. He was born the youngest child of James and Nina (Bailey) Kimpton on April 26, 1954, in Tomah. During his 69 years of life Verlyn was an active man who was fortunate to achieve many of his goals and dreams. After graduating from Tomah Senior High School in 1972, Verlyn went to Western WI Technical Institute and received his associate degree in Diesel and Heavy Equipment. During his early adult years Verlyn applied his traded. He was recognized for being a top-notch diesel technician. In 1996 Verlyn started his own diesel repair shop. The Kimpton Truck Service, which he still owned until his death. Verlyn was extremely proud to have his two sons take over the business operation when he started having health problems. Verlyn was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart on June 8, 1974, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Tomah. Together they lived a simple but fulfilling life, raising their two sons in rural Tomah. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Doris; two sons: Mitchell (Nicole) and Jesse (Tiffany) Kimpton both of Tomah; five grandchildren: Drake Kimpton, Alyssa Haskamp, Ella Haskamp, Gaige Chinnock, Baby Darian Kimpton; two brothers: Duane (Caroline) Kimpton of New Lisbon, Gary Kimpton of Millston and a sister, Joyce Witt of Tomah; six brothers and sisters -in-law: Douglas (Barbara) Moskonas of Sparta, Harris (Barbara) Moskonas of Waukesha, Ted (Linda) Moskonas of Wisconsin Rapids, Stephen Moskonas of Tomah, Barbara (Dennis) Clinard of Tomah, Jeffrey (Debbie) Moskonas of Sparta, many other nephew, nieces and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded by in death by his parents; a grandson, Gabriel Mitchell James Kimpton; his father and mother-in-law: Ted and Helen Moskonas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 6:00 P.M. at The Pines, 3514 Blarney Rd., Warrens, WI 54660. Chaplain Shane will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 3:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Kimpton family in Verlyn’s memory.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.