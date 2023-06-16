TOMAH—Verlyn H. Kimpton, 69, of Tomah on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, left this earthly world to reunite with his parents and his grandchild in heaven. He was born the youngest child of James and Nina (Bailey) Kimpton on April 26, 1954, in Tomah. During his 69 years of life Verlyn was an active man who was fortunate to achieve many of his goals and dreams. After graduating from Tomah Senior High School in 1972, Verlyn went to Western WI Technical Institute and received his associate degree in Diesel and Heavy Equipment. During his early adult years Verlyn applied his traded. He was recognized for being a top-notch diesel technician. In 1996 Verlyn started his own diesel repair shop. The Kimpton Truck Service, which he still owned until his death. Verlyn was extremely proud to have his two sons take over the business operation when he started having health problems. Verlyn was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart on June 8, 1974, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Tomah. Together they lived a simple but fulfilling life, raising their two sons in rural Tomah. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.