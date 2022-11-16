VIROQUA—Verna Catherine Olson, age 97, of Viroqua, WI, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born on April 22, 1925 in Viroqua to John T. and Anne (Tollackson) Ostrem. Verna graduated from Westby High School when she was 15 years old. She then attended Vernon County Normal for 2 years and received her B.A. degree from the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse. She taught rural schools including North Natwick, Leum, Mills, Unseth, and Smith. Verna taught twenty-five years as a first-grade teacher. She loved teaching and really missed it when she retired. Verna married Verdell Olson on August 12,1950 in Bethel Lutheran Church. They were members at Bethel and later became members of Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. Verdell went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 1988. He had accepted the Lord as his personal savior and was converted at a Lowell Lundstrom meeting in Viroqua. Verna came to an assurance of the Lord during evangelistic services at Bethel Lutheran Church. Both Verna and Verdell believed they were saved and were Born Again Christians. Verna and Verdell enjoyed attending Bible studies and fellowship meetings with their friends. They had wonderful memories when they attended the Lake Johanna Conferences in Minneapolis. Verna and Verdell were blessed when their three children accepted the Lord Jesus and wanted to live for Him. Verna loved flowers and loved working with them. Verna and Verdell really enjoyed when their children came home and especially the grandchildren.