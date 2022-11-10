VIROQUA—Verna Catherine Olson, age 97, of Viroqua, WI, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, November 4, 2022.

She was born on April 22, 1925 in Viroqua to John T. and Anne (Tollackson) Ostrem. Verna graduated from Westby High School when she was 15 years old. She then attended Vernon County Normal for 2 years and received her B.A. degree from the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse. She taught rural schools including North Natwick, Leum, Mills, Unseth, and Smith. Verna taught twenty-five years as a first-grade teacher. She loved teaching and really missed it when she retired.

Verna married Verdell Olson on August 12,1950 in Bethel Lutheran Church. They were members at Bethel and later became members of Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. Verdell went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 1988. He had accepted the Lord as his personal savior and was converted at a Lowell Lundstrom meeting in Viroqua. Verna came to an assurance of the Lord during evangelistic services at Bethel Lutheran Church. Both Verna and Verdell believed they were saved and were Born Again Christians. Verna and Verdell enjoyed attending Bible studies and fellowship meetings with their friends. They had wonderful memories when they attended the Lake Johanna Conferences in Minneapolis. Verna and Verdell were blessed when their 3 children accepted the Lord Jesus and wanted to live for Him. Verna loved flowers and loved working with them. Verna and Verdell really enjoyed when their children came home and especially the grandchildren.

Verna is survived by a daughter, Terre (Andrew) Arnold, of West Salem; 2 sons: Jeff (Nancy) Olson of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and John (Jennifer) Olson of Williams Bay, WI; 12 grandchildren: Maj. Matthew (Amanda) Arnold of Fern Park, FL, Elisabeth (Lance) Hutzenbuhler, David, Daniel, and Sarah of West Salem, Caitlin and Cassandra Olson of Florida, Cameron (Nile) Finney of Michigan, Joshua (Lauren) Olson of Phoenix, Mallory (Nathan) Fettig of Elkhorn WI, and Seth and Devin of Williams Bay; 2 great-grandchildren: Cora and Nadia; a sister, Yvonne (Ronald) Mickelson; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Verdell; a sister, Norma (Ivar) Eide; and 2 brothers: Rodney and Maynard (Phyllis) Ostrem.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. Burial will be in the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Viroqua.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Blessed be the memory of Verna Catherine Olson. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com