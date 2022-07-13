VIROQUA—Verna Lucille Reed, age 90, passed away peacefully at Vernon Memorial Hospital, due to complications resulting from a fall. She was born in Vernon County, WI to Melvin and Clara (Skildum) Gardner.

Verna graduated from Viroqua High School and after Nurses Aid training, married William (Bill) Reed on February 4th, 1952. Together they rented two different farms before purchasing a farm of their own, between Viroqua and De Soto. Farm life kept her busy, along raising her four daughters and tending to her garden. She later became a “lunch lady” at Viroqua Middle/High School until her retirement.

Her many hobbies included crocheting, making doilies, quilting, sewing, and transforming pillowcases into clothing for children in Haiti and South America. Verna wasn’t about to miss out on watercress season, picking wildflowers or berries. Caring for others that needed a helping hand, was a standard way of life for her along with visiting others with soup, pies, apple crisp, lefse, potato salad, and many other home-made dishes and goodies to show her love and support.

Verna’s love of travel took her on many adventures and provided wonderful memories for her.

Our personal memories include our mother’s great love of family, that included her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Her daughters often joked that the “Real Verna Reed” had been kidnapped and deprogrammed, because she was far more lenient with her grandchildren, than her children! Instead of knocking or using the doorbell, Verna’s standard way of entering any front or back door was “Whoo, Whoo” instead. She provided many memories of her unique way of announcing herself upon arrival, knowing treats were to follow. The hearts of the Viroqua Post Office employees were often warmed with her with treats, while daughter Shirley was working.

Verna’s family will remember pies and lefse as her calling cards. She had a heart of gold and an unstoppable spirit.

Verna is survived by her four daughters: Sheila (Carl) Voigtlander, Shirley Walleser, Amy Reed, and Annette (Scott) Gerzsik; grandchildren: Jason Voigtlander, Jody (Kristi) Voigtlander, Jeremy (Clara) Voigtlander, Melissa (Chad) (Finley) Vikemyr, Shane (Michelle) Finley, Mikayla Finley, Shad (Lupe) Finley, Alanna Wight, Livia Wight, Cori (Dennis) (Gerzsik) Crow, and Kyle Gerzsik; great-grandchildren: Alex and Kelsey Vikemyr, Halie, Addie, Kaleb, Amber, and Flora Voigtlander; and great-great-grandchildren: Ian Voigtlander and Aria Bauer. She is further survived by a sister, Ardith Hoff; and sisters-in-law: Lois Gardner and Lila Oppreicht.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Reed; siblings: Ada Gardner, Geneva Hendrickson, Burnelle Olson, and Glenn Gardner. Verna was additionally preceded in death by her late son in-law, Buck Walleser; grandson, Brady Reed Gerzsik; several brothers in-law; along with many relatives and family members.

A celebration of Verna’s life will be held at a later date. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.