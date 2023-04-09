CHASEBURG — Verna M. Myhre, 92, of Chaseburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born March 27, 1931, to Fred and Tena (Hallingstad) Goede.

She married Milton Myhre at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg on May 5, 1951. She farmed with Milton and was a member of the St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church Ladies Aid. She enjoyed gardening, baking and taking care of the animals.

Survivors include a son, Roger (Evelyn) Myhre; a daughter-in-law, Carla Myhre; five grandsons: Jonathon (Megan) Myhre, Dennis Myhre, Bradley "Buddy" (Leanne) Myhre, Nicholas (Kiki) Myhre, Nathan Myhre; three great-grandchildren: Chad Myhre, Karalyn Hertzfeldt, Scarlett Myhre; a sister, Orla Debald; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Goede.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton; two sons: Dale and Duane; three sisters: Evelyn Mills, Edna Bluske and Thelma Peterson; and two brothers: Norman and Denward.

The family expresses deep appreciation to the staff of Vernon Manor and Vernon Memorial Healthcare for their loving and compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 until service time.

The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.