LA CROSSE — Verna R. Rossow, 102, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully at Eagle Crest South on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1919, in La Crescent, Minn., to John and Lydia (Mades) Walters. She married Gustav R. Rossow on September 24, 1938, in La Crescent, Minn.

Before retiring, Verna worked at Northern Engraving and La Crosse Garment Company. She then volunteered at Hillview Nursing Home and was a longtime member of the community at Carroll Heights Apartments. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Wis.

Verna will be remembered by all for her spunky independence, hard-working drive, love and care for family and friends, and her beauty and grace. She took pride in starting every day with a pretty outfit, make-up and hair done, and her home always immaculate and ready for guests. Her impact on family and friends could be seen by the massive amount of birthday cards, Christmas cards, phone calls and visits she received every year. She was the ultimate hostess — right up to her last days as friends and Eagle Crest team members came to visit. She was also a faithful caregiver to her husband, family, and many friends throughout the years.

She is survived by two granddaughters: Connie (Rossow) Nau of Onalaska, Wis., and Peggy (Rossow) Vogel (Rick) of Melrose, Wis.; two great-granddaughters: Hayley and Sydney Nau; and two great-grandsons: Ben and Alex Vogel; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gustav; her sons: Douglas and Gerald; three sisters and three brothers.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis. Pastor Linda McPeak will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Private family burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire team at Eagle Crest South. Everyone from the dining room staff, housekeeping to RCA’s and nursing team provided Verna and her family with enjoyment and quality of life for the past two years. In addition, sincere thanks go out to the hospice team from St. Croix Hospice.

