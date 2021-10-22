Vernabelle Frieda Kastberg, 94, of Sparta, WI, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Vernabelle was born March 8, 1927 to Fred and Frieda (Doms) Hoefs in Kendall, WI.

She graduated from Tomah High School in 1945 and soon met the love of her life at a dance (and they ended up “dancing” for a lifetime). Vernabelle married Carlton K. Kastberg on January 4, 1946 at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Southridge. They farmed in rural Norwalk, raised six children and were married for 63 years. Vernabelle worked as an office clerk at Fort McCoy for 16 years. After retirement, Vernabelle and Carlton enjoyed being the custodians of St. John’s school in Sparta.

Throughout her life, Vernabelle was active in Homemakers, Ladies Aid, LWMS and was also a Sunday School teacher. She absolutely loved attending family sporting events and playing cards. Vernabelle also enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, crocheting, growing African violets and playing the piano. In her latter years, she spent time putting puzzles together and doing her word search books.

Vernabelle is survived by her children: Corinne (Larry) Means, Carolyn (Roger) Bauer, Susan (Art) Reeder, Cindy (Mike) Beaupre; daughter-in-law Rosemary Kastberg and son-in-law Don Hemmersbach. She was blessed with 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, a brother-in-law Pete Kastberg, sister-in-law Molly Kastberg, and a cousin Elaine Cook.

Vernabelle was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carlton, son Stephen, daughter Linda, son-in-law Jim Roberts, grandson Brad Bauer, granddaughter Tanya Kastberg, sister Marguerite Pisha, brother Mailen Hoefs, sister Ellamae Brandau, sisters-in-law: Eloise Fletcher, Mary Kastberg, Alice Kastberg, Edna Hoefs, brothers-in-law: Myron Fletcher, Phillip Kastberg, Dick Kastberg, William Pisha and Harvey Brandau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School.

Her family would like to thank the staff who cared for her at BridgePath-Morrow Home Community. Special thanks to the 3rd floor staff at Gunderson Medical Center and Dr. Filla. A special thank you to Pastor Meyer for all spiritual care for Vernabelle and her family.

Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church (419 Jefferson Ave, Sparta). Funeral visitation to be held prior, from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Rev. John Meyer to officiate.

Interment St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.