BLOOMER — Vernell I. Witt, age 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls. She was born on Aug. 31, 1936, in Waseca, Minnesota, to Leonard and Frieda (Kranz) Casper.

She married Oliver “Dean” Witt on March 25, 1974, in South Dakota. Vernell worked as a school bus driver and a Home Health Aide for many years.

Vernell loved spending time with her family and friends. She never sat still and could be seen going on walks around town.

Vernell and Dean played Scrabble almost everyday and enjoyed an afternoon pop at Harms Way to see her friends. She volunteered as a grandma reading helper at school and loved little ones. The girls at Our House Memory Care called her grandma. They had a special bond, and she felt surrounded by love the years she spent there. She was a spunky and strong-willed lady, and she gave love to anyone who got to know her.

She is survived by her husband, Oliver “Dean” Witt of Chippewa Falls; daughters: Lorie (Bud) Suhr of Bloomer, Judy Van Guilder of Chippewa Falls; son, Joel (Terri) Van Guilder of Spooner; sister, Dorothy Musegades of Illinois; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces nephews other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Frieda; first husband, Lowell Van Guilder; son, Kim Van Guilder; twin sons in infancy; sisters: Illa Jean Ficken, Delores Carlson and Gail Gasper.

Private services will be held at a later date with interment at the NW Veterans Cemetery in Spooner.

Olson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Stories and online condolences can be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.

The family would like to thank Our House Memory Care for all the exceptional love and care of “Grandma” Vernell, a love that she felt right back to the staff. They also want to thank St. Croix Hospice for providing care for Vernell and comfort to the family.