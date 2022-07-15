CHIPPEWA FALLS—Vernetta A. Krall, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Vernetta was born August 2, 1928 in the town of Howard, the daughter of Carl and Anna (Marko) Lang.

On September 15, 1953, Vernetta married Alvin Krall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the town of Cooks Valley. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Vernetta loved baking, feeding the birds, embroidery, puzzles, going out to eat or wherever someone would take her.

Vernetta is survived by two sons: Daniel (Mary) Krall and Thomas Krall both of Chippewa Falls; four daughters: Karen (Dan) Brazeau, Jean (Keith) Rubenzer and Patricia (Vern) Beighley all of Chippewa Falls and Diane (Jim) Satter of Colfax; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Vernetta was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin on February 3, 2019; her parents; four brothers: Carl, Jr., Vernon, Daniel and Kenneth Lang; three sisters: Margaret Zwiefelhofer, Leone Smith and Bernadette Lang; and one great-grandson, Logan Rubenzer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 18 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the church.

The family would like to thank HSHS Home Health and Hospice, Marshfield Hospital and the Chippewa Manor staff.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com