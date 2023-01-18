Vernon H. Helland, Jr.

ABBOTSFORD — Vernon “Vern” H. Helland Jr., age 62, of Abbotsford, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Family and friends are welcome from 2:00 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Vern was born on November 15, 1960, the son of Vernon and Beverly (Pahl) Helland Sr. in Chippewa Falls. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Davis in 1980, and they later divorced. On September 15, 2007, Vern was united in marriage to Kimberli Christofoli in Shakopee, Minn.

Vern worked for Walter Brothers in Holcombe and the past ten years was working at Colby Metal. He loved fishing, especially for walleye and musky, hunting, golfing, camping, gardening and woodworking. Vern also loved spending time with his family and friends.

Vern is survived by his wife, Kimberli; three sons: Craig (Alison) Helland of Chippewa Falls, Adam Helland of Chippewa Falls and Kody (Nikki) Helland of Osceola; two step-sons: Shaun (Sarah) Faber of Londonderry, N.H. and Brent (Karie) Faber of Medford; ten grandchildren: Gio, Skylar, Trent, Cade, Austin, Gatlin, Evan, Harper, Aubrey, and Tessa. He is further survived by his sister, Brenda (Tim) Walters of Cornell; nieces, nephews; great-niece, great-nephew; and great-great-niece; other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Vern’s family would like to thank the staff at CTU at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, especially, Renae and Dr. Reinhart and team.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com.