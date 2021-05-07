Vernon Leo Seitz

After growing up in Cashton and graduating from Cashton High School, Vern joined the US Navy and served proudly for four years. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he lived and worked in La Crosse selling office equipment. It was there that he fell in love with the sport of bowling. He was on several city and traveling bowling leagues. He was a fantastic bowler and broke several long-standing records. This gave him the desire and drive to own a bowling alley and he and his family soon built the Parkview Lanes and Supper Club in Cashton. A few years later he became the sole proprietor of the business and was a proud owner until his semi-retirement. While in Cashton, he met many lifelong friends, and he knew everyone. One of his favorite stops was the “First and Last Chance” where many worldly problems were solved. One thing they used to laugh about was that Vern spent four years in the Navy and only learned how to dog-paddle.