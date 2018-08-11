PHOENIX, Ariz. — Verona Margaret (Lucey) Dyer, 95, died at her assisted living home in Phoenix, Saturday, July, 28, 2018.
She was born in Ferryville, the third of seven children of Gregory and Ella (McNamara) Lucey. The family moved several times in southwest Wisconsin due to her father’s grocery and implement businesses. Verona attended grade school in various towns, including Bagley and Prairie du Chien. She attended two years of high school at Aquinas in La Crosse and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Prairie du Chien. Verona attended college at UW-La Crosse and Edgewood College, Madison, Wis. Verona worked in and eventually took over her father’s grocery store in Ferryville, a business she loved. She also continued to work in retail after the closing of the store, in later years. She served on the school board and as village clerk of Ferryville. She married Robert Dyer in 1952. They moved to Sparta in 1975, where Bob was postmaster, then to Hot Springs Village, Ark., upon retirement, and finally to Arizona, to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.
Verona is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Anne and Roberta; grandchildren, Connor, Mariah and Colleen Sullivan; sister, Kathleen Keegan; brother, Fr. Gregory Lucey; brothers-in-law, Richard Lechnir and William Keegan; sister-in-law, Dellora Vogt; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Eleanor Watson and Sr. Eleanor (Genevieve) Lucey; brothers, Patrick Lucey and Fr. Roger Lucey; niece, Ellen Keegan-Boes; and son-in-law, James Sullivan.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8620 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020.
Donations in Verona’s name may be made to Sponsor a Student at Most Holy Trinity Grade School, 535 E. Alice, Phoenix, Ariz., 85020, Attn: Maggie McLeary, principal. Visit http://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.