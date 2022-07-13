 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veronica C. Brauer

Veronica C. Brauer

LA CROSSE - Veronica C. "Ronie" Brauer, 71, of La Crosse passed away in her home, surrounded by family on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 19 at St. James the Less Catholic Church (1032 Caledonia St. La Crosse); Father Woodrow Pace will officiate. She will be interred at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home (1501 West Avenue South, La Crosse) with Rosary at 7:00 PM. There will also be a visitation at the church at 10:00 AM until the time of the service, at Church, on Tuesday.

A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologist: Sunscreen is good but reapplication is better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News