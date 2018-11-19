Veronica Miller

GRANBY, Mo. — Veronica Teresa Miller, Granby, entered into rest Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the age of 95 years, nine months and nine days.
She was born Feb. 5, 1923, in Philadelphia, to John and Tecla Karuza. Veronica and her husband, Herman Miller, were married in Philadelphia. Herman preceded her in death Jan. 13, 1966. Veronica was a seamstress in the garment manufacturing industry. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing in her leisure time as well and had made prom and wedding dresses for family members. Veronica was of the Catholic faith. She especially enjoyed her flower garden.
Veronica is survived by two children, Anastasia Helgerson of Granby and David Miller and his wife, Myrna of Paragould, Ark.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Veronica was preceded in death by two sons, Herman Miller and Michael Miller.
Memorial services will be scheduled for a later date.