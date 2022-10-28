TOMAH—Vicki C. Nicholls, age 73, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Tomah Nursing & Rehab Center in Tomah.

She was born on August 20, 1949 in Sparta, WI, to Victor Scholze and Ruthann Akins. She was a resident of Montana for over 50 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Framness of Berlin, Germany and Daniel A. Framness of Montana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Ruthann; along with her husband, Francis “Frank” Nicholls in February of 2022.

According to Vicki’s wishes, private family funeral services will be held at a later date.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.