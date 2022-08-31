LA CROSSE—Mom, Grandma, Aunt, Sister, Vicki (Gartner) Skinner, 72, passed away at her home early Sunday morning August 29, 2022 as she desired. She was surrounded by her loving family during her last days leading up to her last breath.

She was born on February 8, 1950 to Clarence and Iva Gartner. She was one of ten children from a large German family. She attended Onalaska High School. On May 11, 1968 she married her husband, my father of 54 years, Virgil Skinner. One year later, she had me, Vance Skinner and then four years later, my sister Valynn (Schlict).

My mom resided in Iowa for the first 16 years of marriage. As my parents established their life together, they rented various places around Waterloo and Cedar Falls. I remember mom did not drive and often loaded me into the bike seat of her black bicycle to get to places for necessities. My parents bought their first home on the Cedar River and then a brand-new home in Cedar Falls near the University. While living in Iowa, mom became certified to be a welder where she worked for Hinson’s Manufacturing and then John Deere’s “Northeast Plant” in Waterloo. This at a time when there weren’t very many women welders. Upon moving back to the La Crosse area in the mid-1980s, she worked for Northern Engraving. The purchase of her ‘tiny house’ on French Island was a highlight of the hard work she put in over the years, which she was very proud of.

Mom, like her sisters, carried on the tradition of being a great cook. In her spare time, she enjoyed making apple pies, nut breads, and so many other delicious baked treats. Her cabbage vegetable soup with a ham bone along with her chicken and homemade noodle soup are legendary as were her roasts with carrots among other recipes. In the time leading up to her death, I had mom write these recipes down and mail them, which I will cherish carrying them forward.

In addition to cooking, mom enjoyed her trips to Bauer’s market for hanging flower baskets and apples. She would admire the flowers outside her living room window along with the birds and critters who came to visit each day. She also enjoyed her regular visits to Walmart where she’d take her time shopping and getting odds and ends. She also enjoyed her Saturday visits with her sisters, Rita and Pat (now recently deceased).

Mom is a transplant recipient. She received a liver in 2012 and a kidney in 2013. She, along with me and our family will forever be grateful for this blessing of life that was granted.

Mom was greeted in heaven by her siblings: Pat, Charles, Sandra, Donna and Dennis.

Her surviving family includes my dad, Virgil; myself, Vance (Brendan); daughter, Valynn (John); grandchildren: Ashlyn, Bailie, McKenzie and Savannah; great-grandchildren: Cadence, Demi, and Gerrard; sisters: Rita Gartner, Becky (Bob) Doucet, Dawn (Greg) Holhfeld; one brother, Terry Gartner along with many nieces and nephews. Mom also has two half-brothers, Jerome and Elroy.

Mom’s entire life was built on her faith in God and being saved through His son, Jesus. Anyone who knew or cared for mom fully knows how this was her foundation.

A memorial will be planned later. I’m honored to have written this tribute to my mother who is at peace with the Lord and in no more pain. We will see you again in heaven Mom.