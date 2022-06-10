Vickie (Clements) Sanford

WATERTOWN - Vickie (Clements) Sanford, 71, of Watertown, passed peacefully with her immediate family by her side on Tuesday, June 7 at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.

Born on January 6, 1951 in Viroqua, she was the daughter of her late parents, Darrell and Jean (Welch) Clements. Vickie graduated from Viroqua High School in 1969, the same year she met her loving husband, Richard Sanford. Sharing 53 years together, they were best friends and inspired all who met them to seek out love as strong and devoted as theirs.

In 1973, she earned her Bachelor's Degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin- Lacrosse. Vickie dedicated her life to advocating for and helping those with developmental disabilities with a career spanning over 50 years. She worked for various organizations as a social worker, including 27 years at Bethesda Lutheran Home & Services before retiring in 2014. Vickie was known by her co-workers and clients for being perceptive, kind, approachable and easy to talk to. Vickie loved collecting antiques, watching movies and could make a snack plate unlike anyone else. She was happiest when in conversation with family and friends. She loved fiercely and deeply, and her family takes comfort in knowing that Vickie is now at peace surrounded by light and reunited with her parents and older brother, Douglas (Sharon) Clements.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Richard and their two children: Chelsea (Elijah) Fyksen and Nicholas (Rachael) Sanford, as well as her three grandchildren whom she was so proud of, Miracle and Jeovoni (Chelsea) Fyksen and Luka (Nicholas) Sanford. She is further survived by many loving sibling-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

All who knew and loved Vickie are invited to come together in celebration of her life at Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St., Watertown. The visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. and the service will be held at noon on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Vickie was a bright spark in a world that needs brilliance and will be deeply missed. The family greatly appreciates memorial gifts to offset the cost of hospital stays, rehab and funeral expenses.