ONALASKA—Vickie L. Wagner, age 57, of Onalaska, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.