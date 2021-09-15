ARMSTRONG, IA—Vickie Sue Hogan, age 63, of Armstrong, IA passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from respiratory complications and brain cancer. She is survived by her father, Edward Luther (Judy), of Alma, WI; brothers: Scott Luther (Ruth) of Minneapolis, MN; Roger Luther (Mary) of Arcadia, WI; Gary Luther of Mondovi, WI; Joe Luther (Michelle) of Mondovi, WI; sister, Jeni Quinn (Luther) of Armstrong, IA; sons: Don Hogan (Stacie) of La Crescent, MN; Jeremy Hogan (Simone) of Hastings, MN; grandson, Gunner Hogan and granddaughter, Evalin Hogan. She is preceded in her death by her mother, Darlene Luther (Williams); paternal and maternal grandparents.