SPARTA—Vicky Jo Dutton, 69, of Sparta, died December 26, 2022, at The Beacon in Lake Crystal, MN. She was born April 13, 1953, in Sparta, to LaVerne and Helen Morgan. She grew up in the Sparta area and attended Sparta Schools. Vicky married Kenneth Dutton in 1973.

Vicky enjoyed reading, coffee, sweets, attending garage sales and spending time with her family – especially her four grandsons. Their happiness brought her great joy. She had a love for purses and Birkenstock sandals. She worked for Monroe County for many years and was later elected Register of Deeds. She was extremely caring, always putting others before herself even up until her last days.

She is survived by her children, Kristoffer (Karla) Dutton, Jennifer Dutton and Angela Dutton; grandchildren, Dylan Dutton, Gavin Dutton and Tristan and Zachary Dutton; brothers, Rick Morgan, Tadd Morgan and Mick (Jackie) Morgan; many nieces, nephews and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dutton and her parents.

A memorial service was held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating. Burial was in Angelo Oak Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends were invited to call from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the charity of your choice. Online condolences were offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

A special thank you to all the staff at The Beacon and Madelia Health for treating her with such care and professionalism. The family would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their expertise and comfort.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, assisted the family with arrangements.