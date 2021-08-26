Victor Donald Smith, 72, of Warrens, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021 while holding the hands of his precious daughter, Jamie. Victor was born on July 31, 1949 to Pete and Grace (Thunder) Smith. He married Shirley Mae Erickson on August 7, 1971. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2015. Victor loved fishing, playing guitar, and listening to older rock and roll music. He had an amazing singing voice which many people did not know about him. He once sang karaoke with his daughter Pam, and when he finished singing, he received a standing ovation. Victor also loved his UFO shows and enjoyed talking about all the unknowns in the universe. Often times he’d joke and say, “Beam me up Scotty.” Victor was a member of the Forest County Potawatomi, and their pow-wows would bring a flood of emotions to him.
He is survived by his children: Victor (Jamie Sue) Smith of Whitehall, Tammy (Dustin) Smith of Warrens, Kelly (Starla) Smith of West Salem, Mandy Martell of La Crosse, Heather Smith of La Crosse, Pam (Brian) Schoenecker of Markesan, WI, Jamie Smith of Whitehall, Derrick (Tasha) Smith of La Crosse; 25 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and siblings: Carol Gorham and Rose Mary Sadowski. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Vernadine Goldie Smith Longtail, Evans Smith, Eli Smith, and George Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Community Church of the Nazarene, 1831 George Street, La Crosse. Pastor Curtis Blair will officiate. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse on Thursday from 5:00–7:00 PM and at the church on Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.