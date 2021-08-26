Victor Donald Smith, 72, of Warrens, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021 while holding the hands of his precious daughter, Jamie. Victor was born on July 31, 1949 to Pete and Grace (Thunder) Smith. He married Shirley Mae Erickson on August 7, 1971. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2015. Victor loved fishing, playing guitar, and listening to older rock and roll music. He had an amazing singing voice which many people did not know about him. He once sang karaoke with his daughter Pam, and when he finished singing, he received a standing ovation. Victor also loved his UFO shows and enjoyed talking about all the unknowns in the universe. Often times he’d joke and say, “Beam me up Scotty.” Victor was a member of the Forest County Potawatomi, and their pow-wows would bring a flood of emotions to him.